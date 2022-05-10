ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

ADCT stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

