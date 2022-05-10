Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 35

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.