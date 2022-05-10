Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,273. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.