adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €173.54 ($182.67) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €237.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

