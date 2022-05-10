Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.20 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Adshares has a total market cap of $90.20 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00010970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00106415 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,284,188 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

