AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Down 11.1%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 3,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 200,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

ADTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

