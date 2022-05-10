Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

