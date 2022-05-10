Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.64

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

