Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.64

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 2443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

