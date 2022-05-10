Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,293 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

