AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,750. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $749.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

