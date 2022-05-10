AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ASLE traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,750. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $749.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
