Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $25.48 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Aion has a market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,631.99 or 1.00153265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00245573 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00109126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00291956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00136044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

