Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 21,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,644. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

