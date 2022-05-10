Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. 528,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,246 shares of company stock valued at $121,901,867 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

