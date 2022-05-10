Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MIMO opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.