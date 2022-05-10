Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

KERN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KERN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

