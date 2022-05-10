Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.39

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 227330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $3,229,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 43,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 457.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

