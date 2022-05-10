Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alico has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

