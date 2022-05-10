Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$58.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

