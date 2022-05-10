Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alithya Group worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 6,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

