Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 3,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after buying an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

