Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.72

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

BIRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

