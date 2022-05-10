Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,276 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

CarGurus stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 132,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

