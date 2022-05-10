Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 632.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $191.75 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

