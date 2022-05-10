Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,950 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

