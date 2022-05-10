Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.