Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.94. 25,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

