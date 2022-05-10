Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $149.17. 157,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

