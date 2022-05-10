Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

