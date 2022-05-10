Allen Investment Management LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 319,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,246 shares of company stock worth $121,901,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

