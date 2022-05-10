Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,012. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 303.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $188.05 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.