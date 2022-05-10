Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 1,721,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,991,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

