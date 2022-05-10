Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

