Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 187,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $152.60 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

