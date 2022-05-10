Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 7,808 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Signify Health by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SGFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,820 shares of company stock worth $492,801 in the last ninety days. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

