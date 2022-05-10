Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.19. 84,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

