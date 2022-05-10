Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.43

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 133600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 134,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,880.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

