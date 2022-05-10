Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.43

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 133600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 134,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,880.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

