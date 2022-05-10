Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 43% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

