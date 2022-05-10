Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.61–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.53 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

AYX stock traded down $5.89 on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,606. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

