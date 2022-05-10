Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.
NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
