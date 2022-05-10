ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALXO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 6,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,101. The stock has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

