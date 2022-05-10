AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 39,172,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,567,074. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
