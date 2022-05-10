Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. 343,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last three months. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

