American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan Has $383.48 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan owned approximately 3.29% of American Financial Group worth $383,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,827. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

