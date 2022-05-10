American Financial Group Inc. Has $651,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 478,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 3,632,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.