American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 820 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.90. 52,071,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $174.10 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.