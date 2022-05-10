American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $15.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. 2,184,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,385. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $345.52 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

