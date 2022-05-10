American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.82 on Monday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,709. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.