American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 596,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,326. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

